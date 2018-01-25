Spain

‘Drink driver’ kills man and seriously injures woman in bike accident

By Thursday, 25 January 2018 08:40 0
FATAL ACCIDENT: Emergency services at the scene in Sevilla FATAL ACCIDENT: Emergency services at the scene in Sevilla Twitter / @EmergenciasSev

A MAN died last night (Wednesday) and a woman was left seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in southern Spain.

The accident between the car and the cyclists happened in the city of Sevilla in Andalucia and roads around the incident were closed which emergency services dealt with it.

Police said the 74-year-old driver of the vehicle tested positive in a blood alcohol test.

The injured woman has been transferred to a hospital in the Andalucian capital.

