Brit wakes up in Mallorca after night out in Wales

A BRITISH man has told media in the country about how he kept a night going by spontaneously travelling from Wales to Palma with a friend.

Alun Griffiths, 27, said he was out with work mates in his home town of Merthyr Tydfil when he had the idea of flying to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

“After work I went to the Gurnos Club and there was about 15 of us all talking about holidays. So I said ‘anyone want to go on holiday now? Let’s go to the airport and see where we can go,” he said.

Griffiths managed to talk friend Nigel Lewis into joining him and the two made for to Cardiff airport. There they were told they could travel on a plane to Palma which was leaving that evening.

“There’s a Palma in Italy too so we didn’t know if we were going there or Spain.

“We fell asleep on the plane and woke up in Spain, thank God,” he said.

Griffiths took a phone call from his girlfriend shortly after arriving on the island and taking a taxi to the resort of Magaluf. She told him his dinner was ready and he told her he was now in Magaluf.

“I said ‘I’m not joking, I won’t be home for a few days.’ She wasn’t best pleased,” he said.

The pair stayed in Mallorca for two nights before returning to Wales last Thursday. Pictures shared by Griffiths on social media showed him and Lewis drinking from early in the morning until late at night.

“It cost us about €100 to get out there and €343 for the hotel and my Mrs booked for us to come back.

“It was almost €900 each altogether,” he said.