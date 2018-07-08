Man in court in connection with Magaluf bottle attack the ‘wrong defendant’

MISTAKEN IDENTITY: The man was in court in connection with an alleged assault in Magaluf

MAGISTRATES at a court in Palma have shelved proceedings against a 36-year-old in court in connection with a glass bottle attack after discovering he was not the defendant.

The man, from Senegal, reportedly repeatedly denied that he was the man set to be tried that day. He was previously arrested after the courts issued a warrant for the detaining of a suspect in connection with an alleged assault with a glass bottle in Magaluf.

The 36-year-old was released but was summoned to appear before the court again last Friday. He continued to insist he was not the defendant and so Judicial Police compared his fingerprints with that of the suspect.

Officers found the 36-year-old shared the same name and nationality as the suspect but the prints showed he was not the suspect.

The man was freed and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect who is nine years older than the 36-year-old.