Magaluf council begin clamp down on boozy Brit holidaymakers

COUNCIL bosses in Magaluf have raised the pressure on boozy British holidaymakers.

It comes after street signs written in English warning revellers they will be heavily fined for drinking, being naked or fighting on the street appeared across the holiday hotspot.

The eye-catching notices carry the hashtag banner ‘Have fun with respect’ and a Calvia Council logo, above which they carry a series of different messages including ‘Wear no clothes on the street: penalty 400 euros.’

Another says: ‘Drink on the street. Penalty 500 euros.’

And a third warns: ‘Shout, fight, or bother people. Penalty 400 euros.’

A total of 15 of the signs have been attached to lamp-posts and placed in other visible spots on party strip Punta Ballena, with five more on Calle Ramon de Montcada in Santa Ponsa.

The council said in a press release: “[The signs] form part of an image-led campaign to promote good behaviour and inform people of the sanctions for breaching by-laws designed to encourage co-existence between visitors and locals.

“Calvia Town Hall is continuing to work towards its aim of reducing drunken tourism as much as possible.

“This is why it urges the need for the regional Balearic Islands government to take measures to regulate all-inclusive hotel packages so alcohol is excluded, or prohibit ‘two-for-one’ and ‘happy hours’ offers in bars.”