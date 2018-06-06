Man photographed giving a Nazi salute in a Mallorca bar during Germany Austria football match

BOOTED OUT: The man was in the Bierkoenig venue in El Arenal

A MAN who reportedly performed a Nazi salute in a pub in Mallorca while watching a football match has been photographed being kicked out of the venue.

The man was drinking at the Bierkoenig pub in the El Arenal resort during a football match between Austria and Germany.

He reportedly raised his arm in the style of the Nazi gesture during the national anthem of Austria. It is unclear if the man is German or Austrian.

Witnesses said he was “completely drunk” and fell off a table before being dragged out of the venue by security staff. The man also allegedly tried to assault staff according to the same witnesses.

Bierkoenig said racism had “no place” in Mallorca and added it had a zero-tolerance policy .

Photographs of the man performing the salute appear to show him with tattoos of Second World War German soldiers on his back.

He also bore the words ‘Honour, Loyalty, Homeland’ in German on his back, a slogan associated with the Nazi’s SS storm troopers.

The incident comes as local media reported alleged neo-Nazis had visited the venue and shouted ‘Foreigners out!’ during a concert.