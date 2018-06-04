Mallorca

DEATH PLUNGE: Irish tourist falls from Magaluf ‘apartment courtyard wall’

By Monday, 04 June 2018
AN IRISH tourist has died after reportedly falling from an apartment courtyard wall in Magaluf.

Thomas Owen Hughes,20, was just one day into his Mallorca holiday when he was found unresponsive by a local resident.

Police believe he fell whilst trying to gain access to the complex from the equivalent height of a seventh-floor apartment.

The Eden Roc resident raised the alarm after spotting his body at around 11am yesterday (Sunday) but paramedics were unable to revive him.

It is not yet clear why Thomas was at the apartment complex, as he was staying at a nearby hotel.

The residential complex is the same one where Scottish teenager Natalie Cormack fell to her death from a seventh floor in April.

