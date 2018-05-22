Mallorca

HOTEL INFERNO: Four ‘drunk’ Brits held after fire engulfs Magaluf hotel

Tuesday, 22 May 2018
‘GET OUT’: The blaze caused an estimated €140,000-worth of damage ‘GET OUT’: The blaze caused an estimated €140,000-worth of damage Padraig O’Reilly/Twitter & Shutterstock

FOUR ‘drunk’ British holidaymakers have been held in connection with a major hotel fire in Magaluf.

The dramatic incident saw tourists running for their lives after flames ripped through two rooms at the BH Mallorca hotel.

Seven people trapped on balconies were rescued by fire fighters using ladders as thick black smoke billowed from the building.

In video footage others can be heard screaming “Get out” as glass breaks in the background.

Investigators believe the revellers sparked the blaze with an aerosol and a lighter, with around €200,000-worth of damages estimated to have been caused after two floors were evacuated.

No-one was seriously injured but several people, including three police officers, were treated for smoke inhalation.

British guest Hazel Bromley, from Chorley in Lancashire, tweeted: "Literally in shock that this happened at our hotel # bhmallorca."

The building on Avenida de las Palmeras is owned by Grupo Cursach, of which the owner and nightlife kingpin Tolo Cursach is currently being investigated for alleged bribery, extortion, threats, tax fraud, money laundering, homicide, and possession of illegal weapons, among other charges.

The hotel is popular with young sunseekers and made headlines in 2016 when a video clip of three Britons being beaten by security guards emerged online.

Detectives are now probing circumstances surrounding the fire, which was extinguished after an hour, a statement said.

It remains unclear whether the unnamed suspects - believed to be aged around 20 - have been remanded in custody or appeared in front of a judge and released on bail.

