HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! Airport celebrates special occasion with Jet2 passengers

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!: Jet2 celebrates the 15th anniversary of the route

PASSENGERS on board a Jet2 flight from Leeds-Bradford Airport to Spain’s holiday island of Mallorca received a warmer welcome than usual yesterday (Monday).

On arrival cakes and refreshments were offered to flyers that were on the flight that marked the fifteenth anniversary of the route operated by the UK airline.

In total it is estimated that the airline has operated more than 17,000 flights and carried more than six million passengers.

Currently, Jet2 flies to the island with from nine UK airports: Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast, London-Stansted, Leeds-Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and East Midlands.