Mallorca

Massive fire guts yacht in Mallorca

By Wednesday, 14 February 2018 17:22 0
The badly damaged interior of the yacht The badly damaged interior of the yacht Bombers de Mallorca

FIREFIGHTERS were called to Puerto Portals when a 23- metre yacht, the Galbi, caught fire.

The yacht was out of the water at the time for a refit when the fire suddenly started in the bow of the yacht but luckily the captain was onboard and called for immediate assistance from the port authorities.

The fire was too strong to be handled by local employees armed with fire extinguishers and they had to wait for fire appliances from Calvia and Llucmajor to arrive on the scene.

It appears that the port was closed whilst the firefighters battled with what was almost a conflagration and although the main structure of the vessel was saved, the interior, especially in the bow was badly damaged.

Four people had difficulty in breathing following inhalation of smoke.

Investigations are ongoing to try to identify the cause of the fire although initial assumptions are that it was started due to an electrical fault.

Certainly, the cost of repairing the Galbi now will be well in excess of the initial refitting estimate.

Tags
« MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels Permanent prison sentence proposal rejected by Balearic parliament »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain