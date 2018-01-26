Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A PLUMBER carrying out maintenance work at a villa on the island of Mallorca has found a corpse in an advanced state of decomposition in a narrow gap for pipes.
The body was found in Cala Lliteres in the municipality of Capdepera.
The area where the body was found was completely sealed off by the Guardia Civil, but one theory is that could be a German chef who disappeared in nearby Cala Rajada in August last year.
Civil Guard officers are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death and investigating how the body got there there.
