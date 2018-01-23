Mallorca

Mallorca flight turns around due to depressurisation risk

THE CAPTAIN of a flight from Palma airport in Mallorca decided to turn around and return to where he had taken off from after a warning light came on it the cockpit.

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot of Iberia Express IBS3913 flight to Madrid was alerted to a possible depressurisation fault by an alarm.

Loss of pressurisation is a potentially serious emergency in an aircraft flying at the normal cruising altitude for most jet passenger aircraft.

Fortunately, the aircraft hadn’t reached 10,000 feet and wasn’t pressurised so the captain decided to immediately return to Palma.

The airline sent a replacement aircraft to pick up passengers so they could continue their journey to Madrid later.

