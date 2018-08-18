WATCH: Costa charity gala has the power to raise thousands for World Vision

A SPECTACULAR charity summer gala has raised thousands of euros to help to some help the most disadvantaged children in the world.

The elegant event at the five-star Puente Romano resort on the Golden Mile in Marbella helped raise funds for the world's largest international children's charity World Vision.

The money will help to finance projects related to health care and the prevention of diseases such as tuberculosis in North Africa and malnutrition in Sudan.

The World Vision Gala is one of the most anticipated events of the summer season on the Costa del Sol and was held, this year, at El Chiringuito.

With an aperitif organised by the prestigious Nobu restaurant and a dinner orchestrated by Executive Chef, Thomas Stork, guests enjoyed a selection of wines carefully chosen by the award-winning sommelier at Puente Romano.

Several international artists made the evening go with a swing including the Eurodance group from the 90s, Snap! best known for their chart-topping ‘I’ve Got The Power’, as well as artists including Light Army, Trevis, Midnight Workouts, Roger Sanchez and many more.

And the evening ended with a bang as a spectacular firework display lit up the sky over the sea at the beachside setting.

