Costa del Sol

Another large drug bust on the Costa del Sol

By John Smith Wednesday, 01 August 2018 15:58 0
98 bales of hashish seized in joint operation 98 bales of hashish seized in joint operation Guardia Civil

A COMBINED force of officers from the Guardia Civil and the Spanish Tax Agency (AEAT) have discovered 3.4 tons of hashish in La Linea de la Concepcion.

The operation commenced last Friday when a customs surveillance aircraft spotted a semi-rigid speed boat loaded with bales of the type used to smuggle drugs in the waters of the Straits of Gibraltar heading towards La Linea.

Officers on the ground were alerted and they watched the boat unload and followed the vehicle into which the drugs had been unloaded to a property in the El Zabel area of the town.

They then moved in, arrested one person and took possession of 98 bales of hashish weighing 3.4 tons.

Subsequent to this, officers intercepted a stolen vehicle in the vicinity and two additional people who are believed to be part of the transportation team were also arrested.

Tags
« Mahiki Beach success encourages takeover

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.