WEATHER WARNING: Yellow alert for HIGH temperatures on Costa del Sol TODAY

SPAIN'S national Met Office, AEMET, has issued a yellow weather alert for searing temperatures of up to 38 celsius on the Costa del Sol today (Monday).
The emergency services are warning the young, elderly and vulnerable to avoid the heat and keep hydrated.
The alert also covers the Guadalhorce Valley and will remain in place from midday until 8pm.
#FMA En la provincia de #Málaga el aviso amarillo afectará a las comarcas de Sol y Guadalhorce entre las 12:00 y las 20:00 horas, por temperaturas máximas que pueden alcanzar los 38 grados. Protégete???!! pic.twitter.com/NofipqOCCd— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 30, 2018
