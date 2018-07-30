Costa del Sol

WEATHER WARNING: Yellow alert for HIGH temperatures on Costa del Sol TODAY

Monday, 30 July 2018
COSTA DEL SOL WEATHER ALERT: From midday until 8pm today (Monday) COSTA DEL SOL WEATHER ALERT: From midday until 8pm today (Monday) Shutterstock

SPAIN'S national Met Office, AEMET, has issued a yellow weather alert for searing temperatures of up to 38 celsius on the Costa del Sol today (Monday).

The emergency services are warning the young, elderly and vulnerable to avoid the heat and keep hydrated.

The alert also covers the Guadalhorce Valley and will remain in place from midday until 8pm.

