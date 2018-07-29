Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol fire under control after flames spread from burning car

By Sunday, 29 July 2018 16:05 0
MOTORWAY MAYHEM: An aerial shot of the scene and (inset) the vehicle which burst into flames. MOTORWAY MAYHEM: An aerial shot of the scene and (inset) the vehicle which burst into flames. INFOCA/Twitter

FIREFIGHTERS have controlled a fire which broke out dangerously close to a popular Costa del Sol town popular with British holidaymakers.

The blaze was sparked by flames from a burning car spreading onto nearby scrubland in the El Higueron neighbourhood of Torremolinos.

A helicopter, two fire engines and 21 firemen attended the scene and the situation was brought under control within two-and-a-half hours.

The vehicle burst into flames on the A-7 motorway, triggering tailbacks of at least seven kilometres with only a single lane useable in the wake of the drama.

No-one was hurt during the incident, Malaga’s traffic control centre confirmed.

It comes 24 hours after two wildfires yesterday broke out on the Costa de la Luz in Cadiz.

Andalucia’s wildfire specialist service INFOCA this afternoon confirmed that both are now under control after almost 70 firefighters were eventually called in, with one team battling the flames overnight.

