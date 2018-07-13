Costa del Sol

Nine injured in road smash in southern Spain – one airlifted to Malaga hospital

By Friday, 13 July 2018 19:50 0
AIR AMBULANCE: One of the injured was flown to Malaga (File photograph) AIR AMBULANCE: One of the injured was flown to Malaga (File photograph) 061

NINE people have been injured – two seriously- in a crash between two cars in the south of Spain.

According to the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre two people suffered serious injuries on the A384 near Antequera at km 124 heading in the direction of Granada.

All of the injured have been transferred to the hospital in Antequera except for one who was flown by helicopter to the Carlos Haya Hospital in Malaga.

Tags
« BREAKING: Brit teen murder suspect held on the Costa del Sol
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think England are going to win the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.