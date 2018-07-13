Nine injured in road smash in southern Spain – one airlifted to Malaga hospital

AIR AMBULANCE: One of the injured was flown to Malaga (File photograph)

NINE people have been injured – two seriously- in a crash between two cars in the south of Spain.

According to the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre two people suffered serious injuries on the A384 near Antequera at km 124 heading in the direction of Granada.

All of the injured have been transferred to the hospital in Antequera except for one who was flown by helicopter to the Carlos Haya Hospital in Malaga.