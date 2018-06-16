THE HEAT IS ON: Mahiki Beach by Sala opens summer season with Marvin Humes

FORMER JLS star Marvin Humes opened the Mahiki Beach by Sala season with a banging DJ set.

The producer and Capital FGM presenter, whose has just released new single Troy, jetted in for a special appearance at the stunning nightspot.

And his appearance at the packed venue sent temperatures soaring as revellers ramped up the dancefloor vibes.

The party atmosphere was capped by glamorous dancers, tasty canapés and sensational cocktails as the Costa del Sol’s leading entertainment brand - chaired by entrepreneur Ian Radford - set up the prefect summer.

More photos of the event below.