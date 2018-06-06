Wildfire on the Costa del Sol stabilised

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EMERGENCY SERVICES have brought a Costa del Sol wildfire under control.
34 firefighters and two helicopters responded to reports of a blaze in a wooded area of Ojen, near Marbella this afternoon (Wednesday).
INFOCA declared the fire under control at around 17.12pm but some 27 firefighters remain at the scene on alert.
More news to follow.
