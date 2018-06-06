Costa del Sol

Wildfire on the Costa del Sol stabilised

By Wednesday, 06 June 2018 18:55 0
EMERGENCY SERVICES have brought a Costa del Sol wildfire under control.

34 firefighters and two helicopters responded to reports of a blaze in a wooded area of Ojen, near Marbella this afternoon (Wednesday).

INFOCA declared the fire under control at around 17.12pm but some 27 firefighters remain at the scene on alert.

Jay Emeny

