Costa del Sol

Classical concert in Marbella a success

By Wednesday, 30 May 2018 10:52 0
Trumpet soloist Angel San Bartolomé Trumpet soloist Angel San Bartolomé OPS

LAST NIGHT (Tuesday) the Choir and Orchestra of Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol together with the Camerata Singers of Sotogrande, performed their annual concert to raise funds for the AIDS charity Concordia.

The concert featured the music of composers of the 1st Viennese School and under the direction of Annemarie Philipps the programme included a Requiem by Salieri, a Te Deum by Michael Haydn, a work for Oboe (featuring Nicholas Harcourt-Smith) and Orchestra by Hummel and works by Leopold Mozart and his more famous son, Wolfgang.

A very large audience filled the Church of the Encarnación in Marbella Old Town and although entrance to concert was free, Princes Marie Louise of Prussia, president of the charity spoke before in advance explaining that without donations, the charity could not continue.

Every year, the concerts get better with a larger range of international soloists and the audience enjoyed an exceptional evening of classical music in most delightful surroundings.

