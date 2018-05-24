BOOZE CONTROL: Costa del Sol town to vote on laws banning rowdy holidaymakers

(Inset right) Two women trashing a street and a 'hungover Brit' (left) ordering food

A COSTA DEL SOL holiday hotspot is set to vote on proposed new laws banning rowdy holidaymaker behaviour.

Marbella Council revealed the raft of groundbreaking rules - which include fines of up to €750 for roaming the streets drunk, semi-naked or wielding inflatable sex toys - last month.

And they are now expected to be passed by city hall.

It comes after shocking footage of a man bathing naked in a Puerto Banus fountain this week emerged online, before a second clip showing tourists trashing a street in the city centre after being told to quieten down was posted.

And in Mallorca, a ‘hungover’ British reveller was snapped ordering a McDonald’s with her buttocks on display.