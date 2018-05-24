BOOZE CONTROL: Costa del Sol town to vote on laws banning rowdy holidaymakers

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A COSTA DEL SOL holiday hotspot is set to vote on proposed new laws banning rowdy holidaymaker behaviour.
Marbella Council revealed the raft of groundbreaking rules - which include fines of up to €750 for roaming the streets drunk, semi-naked or wielding inflatable sex toys - last month.
And they are now expected to be passed by city hall.
It comes after shocking footage of a man bathing naked in a Puerto Banus fountain this week emerged online, before a second clip showing tourists trashing a street in the city centre after being told to quieten down was posted.
And in Mallorca, a ‘hungover’ British reveller was snapped ordering a McDonald’s with her buttocks on display.
Comments (0)