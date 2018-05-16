Costa del Sol

EWN to host FREE royal wedding party on the Costa del Sol

By Euro Weekly News Wednesday, 16 May 2018 12:25 0
EWN to host FREE royal wedding party on the Costa del Sol

DO you LOVE a PARTY? Especially when it's FREE ????

The EWN, the Costa's favourite community newspaper group, is throwing a Royal Wedding party on Saturday, May 19 from 11.30am - 2.30pm in Mijas and we'd love to invite you along!

If you want to watch the Royal Wedding live on big screens, enjoy a light lunch and free drink, and fancy a good knees-up with live entertainment and would like to make new friends then we'd love to see you there.

Everyone is welcome but you MUST confirm your place in advance by calling Nicki on 600 583 579 or by email to: [email protected]

text pic royal wedding.jpg

Tags
« Brit armed robbery fugitive ‘with 75 identities’ held on the Costa del Sol

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree that Spain has the best beaches in the world after it topped the global blue flag ranking?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.