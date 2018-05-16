EWN to host FREE royal wedding party on the Costa del Sol

DO you LOVE a PARTY? Especially when it's FREE ????

The EWN, the Costa's favourite community newspaper group, is throwing a Royal Wedding party on Saturday, May 19 from 11.30am - 2.30pm in Mijas and we'd love to invite you along!

If you want to watch the Royal Wedding live on big screens, enjoy a light lunch and free drink, and fancy a good knees-up with live entertainment and would like to make new friends then we'd love to see you there.

Everyone is welcome but you MUST confirm your place in advance by calling Nicki on 600 583 579 or by email to: [email protected]