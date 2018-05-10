BREAKING: Police close roads and seal off area outside Costa del Sol bank

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
NATIONAL POLICE officers have closed off the main road and stopped traffic in the centre of Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol in a developing incident.
An area around a bank in Avenida Ricardo Soriano is currently cordoned off, neighbouring businesses have been evacuated and pedestrians are being kept away from the area.
Explosives experts from the TEDAX branch of the National Police are on the scene.
More to follow…
