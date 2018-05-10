Costa del Sol

BREAKING: Police close roads and seal off area outside Costa del Sol bank

By Thursday, 10 May 2018 12:58 0
ROAD CLOSED: Avenida Ricardo Soriano in Marbella on the Costa del Sol ROAD CLOSED: Avenida Ricardo Soriano in Marbella on the Costa del Sol Facebook / Marbella Se Queja

NATIONAL POLICE officers have closed off the main road and stopped traffic in the centre of Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol in a developing incident.

An area around a bank in Avenida Ricardo Soriano is currently cordoned off, neighbouring businesses have been evacuated and pedestrians are being kept away from the area.

Explosives experts from the TEDAX branch of the National Police are on the scene.

More to follow…

Tags
« Irish sex attack fugitive held in Spain
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.