WATCH: Husband of one of Europe's ‘most wanted and dangerous jihadists’ arrested on Costa del Sol

HEAVILY-ARMED police in Spain have arrested the husband of one of Europe's ‘most wanted and dangerous jihadists’ in Malaga on the Costa del Sol this morning (Monday).

A team of National Police officers, with the support of Europol and the National Intelligence Centre, arrested a Moroccan man suspected of financing terrorism.

The man had been sending large amounts of money to his wife – highly radicalised and considered one of the most dangerous terrorists by the Spanish authorities – to help her travel to Syria and join Daesh.

The Spanish Ministry of the Interior revealed that the woman left Spain in February 2016 on a flight to Greece, managing to reach Turkey.

There, she joined a Palestinian jihadist she had met online, who is considered as an intermediate Islamic State official.

During that time, it is claimed the arrested man had sent his wife up to €3,000 to finance her stay in Turkey.

Investigations also revealed that between 2015 and 2016, she used the money to finance the movements of the Palestinian jihadist across Europe, as well as send it to his family.

It is estimated that the arrested man sent a total of €6,000 to his wife, helping her reach IS territory in Syria and continue her terrorist activities from there.

?Detienen a un hombre en Málaga por presuntamente financiar al Daesh. Es el marido de una de las yihadistas más buscadas y peligrosas de Europa. pic.twitter.com/VY62hrb1Hk — eSpain News (@eSpaiNews) April 23, 2018