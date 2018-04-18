Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 registered near Spain's Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A HIGH MAGNITUDE earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale has been recorded just north of Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol this afternoon.
According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute, the quake was registered at 12.33 pm with the epicentre between the towns of Almogia and Campanillas.
Although the earthquake was of a high magnitude it was at a depth of 53 kilometres and no damage or personal injuries have been recorded.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre has, however, reissued their advice of what to do in the event of a quake.
Registrado un #sismo de 4,4 grados de intensidad con epicentro al Sur de #Almogía #Málaga No hay constancia de heridos, ni de daños materiales @IGN_Sismologia pic.twitter.com/04ZpaaLr6p— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) April 18, 2018
¿Sabes qué hacer si se produce un #terremoto? ¿Y si ocurre cuando vas en el coche o te coge en casa? En este vídeo, te damos las respuestas a esas preguntas, #Consejos112 que salvan vidas pic.twitter.com/yroL9d5RC6— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) April 18, 2018
