Over 60s football players relive their youth… at walking pace

KICK-OFF: The four teams who took part in the tournament

FOUR teams from Spain and Gibraltar have taken part in a walking football tournament on the Costa del Sol.

Walking Football Spain played an over-63s, five-a-side walking football tournament against Walking Football Gibraltar at the football stadium in San Pedro.

All four teams were comprised of players over the age of 63 who are reliving their youth and playing football tournaments again in their 60s and 70s!

Walking Football Spain ﬁelded two teams, WFS Marbella, sponsored by Bodyworks Health Clinic, and WFS San Pedro sponsored by Fluent Finance Abroad.

Walking Football Gibraltar also brought two teams along and so each team played two matches of 30-minutes duration.

The oldest player on the pitch for Walking Football Spain was the goalkeeper, Ronald Waugh who is aged 74 and lives in Benalmadena. Ron was not afraid to throw himself around and managed to keep a clean sheet during both games with some terriﬁc saves.

WFS Marbella won their ﬁrst match 2-0 and drew their second game 0-0. Terry Taylor, aged 64, scored both goals for Marbella.

WFS San Pedro were unfortunate and lost one of their strongest players, Sven OlofKrantz, aged 72 to a groin strain in the warm-up and went on to lose both of their games against a very well organised Gibraltar squad, who are supported ﬁnancially by the Gibraltar Football Association.

Walking Football enables people in their 50s, 60s and 70s the chance to play football again but at walking pace and without the contact involved with normal football. It also helps deal with physical and mental health issues and loneliness.

With over 70 players across three teams on the Costa del Sol, Walking Football Spain gives the chance for older people to meet new friends, have a laugh, keep ﬁt and play the game they love.

Walking Football is football played without running and with minimal contact, making it ideal for men and women to play well into their senior years.

There are over 1,000 clubs in the UK alone and Walking Football is now played in 30 diﬀerent countries, making it one of the fastest growing sports in the World.

Walking Football Spain organise weekly Walking Football sessions along the Costa del Sol. They play every Monday from 10.30 am at Polideportivo Benalmadena Pueblo, every Tuesday from 8 pm on the five-a-side pitches at the San Pedro Football Stadium and every Thursday from 10.30 am at the Estadio Santa Maria in Elviria.

• For more information, visit www.walkingfootballspain.com or email [email protected]