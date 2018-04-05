Man critically-injured after being run over by own truck in Malaga

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A MAN has been seriously injured this afternoon (Thursday) after being run over a lorry that was reversing near Malaga on the Costa del Sol.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre said the work-related accident happened in Alhaurín de la Torre.
The worker was rushed to the Carlos Haya hospital in Malaga where his condition is described as critical.
