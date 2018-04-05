Costa del Sol

Man critically-injured after being run over by own truck in Malaga

By Thursday, 05 April 2018 16:28 0
AMBULANCE: Rushed him to the Carlos Haya hospital in Malaga AMBULANCE: Rushed him to the Carlos Haya hospital in Malaga Shutterstock

A MAN has been seriously injured this afternoon (Thursday) after being run over a lorry that was reversing near Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre said the work-related accident happened in Alhaurín de la Torre.

The worker was rushed to the Carlos Haya hospital in Malaga where his condition is described as critical.

