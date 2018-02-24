Costa del Sol

EuroMillions massive rollover jackpot prize split between UK and Costa del Sol in Spain

By Saturday, 24 February 2018 15:10 0
EUROMILLIONS JACKPOT: Was it you? EUROMILLIONS JACKPOT: Was it you? Shutterstock

LUCKY punters, holding the two tickets bought in the UK and on the Costa del Sol have shared the £155million (€174million) rollover jackpot in Friday’s giant EuroMillions draw.

Each ticket holder will receive more than £77million (€88million) of the £155,597,796 jackpot, the National Lottery said.

It is believed the Spanish ticket was sold in the Carrefour shopping centre in La Linea (Cadiz ) and was purchased by a syndicate of around 140 residents of Manilva who will receive more than €600,000 for each share held.

The winning numbers drawn were 10, 17, 18, 28, 47 and Lucky Stars were 3 and 7.

