EuroMillions massive rollover jackpot prize split between UK and Costa del Sol in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
LUCKY punters, holding the two tickets bought in the UK and on the Costa del Sol have shared the £155million (€174million) rollover jackpot in Friday’s giant EuroMillions draw.
Each ticket holder will receive more than £77million (€88million) of the £155,597,796 jackpot, the National Lottery said.
It is believed the Spanish ticket was sold in the Carrefour shopping centre in La Linea (Cadiz ) and was purchased by a syndicate of around 140 residents of Manilva who will receive more than €600,000 for each share held.
The winning numbers drawn were 10, 17, 18, 28, 47 and Lucky Stars were 3 and 7.
Feb 16, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 10, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 12, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)