EuroMillions massive rollover jackpot prize split between UK and Costa del Sol in Spain

LUCKY punters, holding the two tickets bought in the UK and on the Costa del Sol have shared the £155million (€174million) rollover jackpot in Friday’s giant EuroMillions draw.

Each ticket holder will receive more than £77million (€88million) of the £155,597,796 jackpot, the National Lottery said.

It is believed the Spanish ticket was sold in the Carrefour shopping centre in La Linea (Cadiz ) and was purchased by a syndicate of around 140 residents of Manilva who will receive more than €600,000 for each share held.

The winning numbers drawn were 10, 17, 18, 28, 47 and Lucky Stars were 3 and 7.