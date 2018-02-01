Costa del Sol

RUMBLING ON: Another earthquake rattles Costa del Sol

By Thursday, 01 February 2018 09:46 0
QUAKE EPICENTRE: Just off the Costa del Sol in Spain QUAKE EPICENTRE: Just off the Costa del Sol in Spain National Geographic Institute

SPAIN’S National Geographic Institute has reported a minor earthquake at 4.40am this morning (Thursday) just off the Costa del Sol.

The epicentre of the 2.6 magnitude quake was in the sea just south of the holiday hotspots of Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Benalmadena at a depth of 93km.

It comes just a day after southern Spain was rocked by nine earthquakes in less than 24 hours.

Four of them were recorded in the Alboran Sea, south of the Costa del Sol with magnitudes of 2.3, 2.4, 2.6 and 3.0.

Tags
« Major Costa del Sol supermarket fire 'started and filmed' by teenagers TRUE COLOURS: Torremolinos' ex-mayor sparks homophobia row »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
Mummified skeleton of man who died seven years-ago found in his bed by brother https://t.co/rIShR95C04… https://t.co/ny2aSYW90D
About 5 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 9 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels