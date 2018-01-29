Costa del Sol

Body of middle-aged woman found dead on Costa del Sol beach

Monday, 29 January 2018
EMERGENCY services have found the lifeless body of a middle-aged woman on a Costa del Sol beach this afternoon.

The corpse was found  on the sands near the Calaburras lighthouse in the municipality of Mijas (Malaga).

More to follow…

