Body of middle-aged woman found dead on Costa del Sol beach

EMERGENCY services have found the lifeless body of a middle-aged woman on a Costa del Sol beach this afternoon.
The corpse was found on the sands near the Calaburras lighthouse in the municipality of Mijas (Malaga).
More to follow…
