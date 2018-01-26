MISSING PERSON APPEAL: ‘Very urgent’ search for dog walker on Costa del Sol

A MAJOR SEARCH has been launched for a 32-year-old man who disappeared while walking his dog in Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

The man, who needs regular medication, has not been seen since January 22.

He was walking a medium-sized white dog at the time and was not carrying any money, mobile phone or documentation.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre has said National Police force officers, firefighters, Local Police, Infoca agents, Civil Protection groups of neighbouring localities will join the hunt as well as members of GREA, the emergency group of Andalucia.

Antonio Ortega has green eyes and is described as 1.75 metres tall, weighs about 72 kilograms and has short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a white sweatshirt with red hood and blue shoes.

A command post will be installed next to the Hermitage of San Miguel Arcángel in Torremolinos.

The Guardia Civil has asked anyone who thinks they may have seen Antonio to call 062, 091 or 112.