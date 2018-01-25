Costa del Sol

FREE FOR ALL? Plans to remove Costa del Sol toll road charges

By Euro Weekly News Thursday, 25 January 2018 16:50 0
BIG PLANS: The A-7 at La Cala de Mijas and (inset) Jose Fiscal. BIG PLANS: The A-7 at La Cala de Mijas and (inset) Jose Fiscal.

THE A-7 Costa del Sol motorway could become a ‘metropolitan boulevard’ within years.

It comes as the Junta de Andalucia regional government draws up a new Territorial Ordinance Plan (POT) for the Costa del Sol, with the document set to lay out new foundations for urban development in the area.

And chief among the proposals is a scheme to divert ‘the majority’ of traffic via the existing AP-7 toll road, which would become free to use.

The move would permit conversion of the coastal A-7 - formerly the N-340 - into a 75-kilometre avenue for slow traffic and public transport connecting Fuengirola to San Luis de Sabinillas.

The much-criticised road currently suffers from regular tailbacks and delays, particularly in summer.

Six new junctions would be built on the AP-7 including access to Benahavis and Ojén, according to regional Environment and Town Planning councillor José Fiscal.

The Junta did not announce plans that they would extend the high speed rail service 

Other projects included in the updated POT include increasing the capacity of the A-397 between San Pedro de Alcántara and Ronda, the A-355 between Cártama and Málaga.

Tags
« EELS ON A PLANE: Slippery smugglers held at airport in Spain MISSING PERSON APPEAL: ‘Very urgent’ search for dog walker on Costa del Sol »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain