Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

FOLLOWING their surprise 2-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest at home ground Molineux last Saturday, Wolves head coach Nuno Esperito Santo decided the team needed a break.

He, therefore, made the decision to fly them to Marbella for some much-needed rest and recreation as well as a shot of vitamin D.

The players were spotted having dinner at celebrity hotspot La Sala Banus last night (Wednesday) enjoying the live entertainment and catching a glimpse of the Arsenal v Chelsea game live on the big screen.

The squad emerged from the restaurant feeling relaxed and rejuvenated and are en route to the UK ahead of this Saturday´s game against Ipswich Town who are now managed by former Wolves boss.

Despite the loss, Wolves are still nine points ahead of their nearest rivals and look set for promotion to the Premier Division.