Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol animal killer still free after admin blunder

By Thursday, 16 November 2017 09:57 1 comment
BRIEF REPRIEVE: Carmen Marin (inset) will soon be imprisoned. BRIEF REPRIEVE: Carmen Marin (inset) will soon be imprisoned.

The disgraced former president of a Costa del Sol animal shelter has not yet been jailed due to an admin blunder.

Carmen Marin, who previously ran Torremolinos’ municipal cat and dog sanctuary, is set to become the first person ever to be jailed for animal cruelty in Spain.

A Malaga judge had ordered her to present herself to police by yesterday (Wednesday), but a paperwork slip-up only saw the order arrive to a Torremolinos court on Tuesday meaning she has not yet been officially notified. She has therefore been granted an extension.

The landmark decision to imprison the ex-shelter boss came three weeks after the Provincial Court upheld a three years and nine months sentence in the wake of an appeal.

Marin was last year found guilty of slaughtering thousands of animals from 2008- 2010, despite preaching a zero sacrifice policy.

In a statement the judge said that Marin injected cats and dogs with euthanasia drugs “without any veterinary control or form of sedation, using inadequate methods and lower doses than recommended, causing prolonged agony.”

This proved lucrative since the shelter received cash from the town council each time it took in a new animal.

Although the majority of the sentence is related to forged documents, it is a historic case since one year of the punishment is for animal cruelty, the first time that someone has been imprisoned for such an offence in Spain. And her sentence could yet be extended as she and her two daughters remain under investigation by a Torremolinos court for suspected fraud, misappropriation and money laundering.

It is alleged that the trio used money from the shelter to fund a lavish lifestyle, including a €104,000 shopping trip, plastic surgery, luxury holidays to several countries, high-end cars and expensive meals.

Tags
« Police officer injured in drugs raid shootout in southern Spain Off-duty police officer tested positive for cocaine after death crash »

Comments (1)

  1. wyn

Someone deserves prolonged agony. Doesn't have to be physical...

 
  1. #10363
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
COLD SNAP: Thirty provinces in Spain on alert for low temperatures https://t.co/FvkXWQXRUE #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/7cXVizBWgx
About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
WATCH: Claims police ‘ignored’ injured man who jumped from his flat to escape fire in Spain https://t.co/1r1eO8Uuse… https://t.co/AGLFjZvWDT
About 11 hours ago
From IFTTT
Search for Costa del Sol man - missing for four weeks - goes on https://t.co/HWKIQKO7cf #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/4ZhmPylA0Y
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Expat's ‘heart-breaking’ death leaves dog rescue centre in Spain in crisis

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels

WATCH: Scaffolding ripped off building as storms hit Gibraltar and Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain