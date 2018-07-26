Costa de Almería

TRAGEDY: Police chief is killed in road crash

By Joe Gerrard Thursday, 26 July 2018 18:54 0
RIP: Jose was the head of Almeria’s Border Police force RIP: Jose was the head of Almeria’s Border Police force Shutterstock / Policia Nacional

THE head of Almeria’s Border Police force has died following a road crash in Almeria City.

Jose Antonio Garcia Diaz was travelling down the city’s Avenida del Mediterraneo at around 2.30am on Saturday morning when the crash took place. No other vehicles were involved, according to police sources.

Almeria’s Local Police department said in a tribute on Twitter Garcia Diaz’s family and friends had their “unconditional” support.

“All the staff at Almeria Police and the city council send their condolences and deep sorrow for D. Jose Antonio Garcia Diaz. RIP,” the tweet said.

Garcia Diaz’s body is set to be moved to Paseo de la Sabica, in Granada City, this coming Saturday. The officer was from Granada.

His funeral plans include a burial in the Emucesa chapel in the city where a memorial is set to be created for him.

Almeria chief

Jose Antonio Garcia Diaz was killed last weekend.  

