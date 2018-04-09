Costa de Almería

Worker falls to death at sports centre in southern Spain

By Monday, 09 April 2018 15:13 0
PARAMEDICS: Attended the work-related accident (File photograph) PARAMEDICS: Attended the work-related accident (File photograph) 061 Andalucia

EMERGENCY services have confirmed that a worker has died after falling from a height of around six metres (almost 20-feet) at a sports centre in southern Spain.

The accident involving a 39-year-old worker happened at a covered football facility in Calle Cuesta Faro Alto in the town of Adra, Almeria.

Paramedics, Local Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection volunteers attended the sports facility.

Health and safety inspectors are now investigating the accident.

