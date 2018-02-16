Costa de Almería

Deputy for Almeria criticises government on Palomares nuclear cleanup

By Friday, 16 February 2018 11:42 0
CLEANUP TIME: Radioactive waste from the bombs that fell on Palomares after the 1966 plane crash has yet to be completely cleaned CLEANUP TIME: Radioactive waste from the bombs that fell on Palomares after the 1966 plane crash has yet to be completely cleaned Wikimedia

ALMERIA’S representative in the Congress of Deputies has accused the Spanish government of throwing itself into the arms of the United States and Donald Trump over radioactive waste at Palomares.

Diego Clemente, from the Ciudadanos party, made the claim during a session of the parliamentary committee on the cleanup of the waste.

Pablo Garcia-Manzano, the government’s Undersecretary for Energy, Tourism and Digital Agenda, was in the meeting taking questions from deputies on the Almerian town.

Clemente said: “Palomares cannot wait a second more.”

“The silence and ignorance of the Government on the waste at Palomares brings us back to the dictatorial ways of 40 years ago,” he told the committee.

Government energy officials have said the plan for the United States to take the waste from Palomares was still in place.

Clemente said the United States had always been reluctant to remove the radioactive debris.

“With or without the USA, Palomares cannot wait,” Clemente said.

He added the Spanish government should implement the original Palomares Rehabilitation Plan as soon as possible.

“Waste management and evacuation plans for Palomares should also be enacted and a destination for radioactive substances should be found in one of the world’s nuclear cemeteries,” he said.

“Get back to reality and stop lying to the people of Almeria because the United States’ plan gives no hint of following through on the removal of the waste,” he said.

Palomares was covered in radioactive debris following a mid-air collision of two American planes in 1966, one of which was carrying four nuclear bombs.

The cleanup operation was never completed and parts of the town are still off limits due to the continued existence of waste.

Tags
« Almeria second for fatal work accidents in Andalucia Eleven face prison for illegal cockfighting in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain