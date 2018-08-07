Costa Blanca South

Elderly woman dies in southern Spain despite heroic attempts by lifeguards to save her

 A 70-YEAR-OLD woman has died on a popular beach in southern Spain today (Tuesday) despite being rescued from the sea by lifeguards who performed heart massage.

The 112 emergency control centre for Murcia confirmed the death at the Los Narejos beach, in the municipality of Los Alcazares.

The Plan Copla lifeguards had performed cardiac massage on the lady until paramedics arrived but they could not save her life.

