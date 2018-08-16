Costa Blanca North

Heavy rain forces tunnel closure on Costa Blanca

By Thursday, 16 August 2018 13:55 0
TUNNEL CUT: The scene in Altea today - and (inset) weather warnings for Friday TUNNEL CUT: The scene in Altea today - and (inset) weather warnings for Friday Facebook @policialocalaltea / AEMET

POLICE have been forced to redirect traffic after heavy rain flooded a tunnel on the Costa Blanca.

The incident happened in the town of Altea, just north of the Benidorm holiday hotspot, as the area was hit by the heavy rain forecast by Spain’s AEMET weather service.

Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms remain in place for the province of Alicante today (Thursday) and tomorrow.

