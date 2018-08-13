Costa Blanca North

Brit tourist complains her holiday to Spain was ruined by 'too many Spanish'

BENIDORM: Popular with the Brits - and Spanish too it would seem? BENIDORM: Popular with the Brits - and Spanish too it would seem? Shutterstock

A PENSIONER has complained that her Benidorm holiday was spoiled by 'too many Spanish people in her hotel' and suggested they should go somewhere else for their holidays.

Eighty-one-year-old Freda Jackson, who suffers from mobility issues, said her accommodation on the Costa Blanca was teeming with 'rude' Spaniards.

"The entertainment in the hotel was all focused and catered for the Spanish - why can't they go somewhere else for their holidays?"

Grandmother Freda and her 61-year-old friend paid a total of over £1,000 for the holiday and have demanded a full refund or a free trip from tour operator Thomas Cook.

Freda, who lives in Blackburn, Lancashire, had booked to stay at the three-star hotel with a friend in April 2017.

She said, "I have never complained about a holiday before - but this one was a disaster from start to finish.

"My friend and I paid for it from our pensions and it was a struggle trying to fund it over 12 months."

Thomas Cook initially offered Freda and her friend a £75 goodwill gesture voucher as compensation for the trip but later made an improved offer to be split between the pair.

Freda says she has not yet decided whether or not to accept the £566.

