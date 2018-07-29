International Lions Club camp in Spain is roaring success

THE mayor of l’Alfas del Pi has formally closed the international Lions Costa Blanca Camp 2018 which had hosted young people from different countries around the world.

This is the third year running that the Lions Club of Benidorm in collaboration with five other Lions Clubs in the Valencian region has run this type of camp with the aim of fostering friendship and understanding between different groups of young people.

This year some 20 boys and girls aged between 18 and 23 took part in the camp and came from Belarus, Brazil, Finland, France, Holland, Germany, Hungary, India, , Italy, Mexico, Poland, Peru, Serbia, Turkey and the United States.

The town is proud of the fact that it continues to be chosen as the ideal location to hold the two week event as some 50 per cent of its residents, hailing from more than 100 countries are not of Spanish origin.

It is hoped that young people from l’Alfas del Pi will also be encouraged to participate in similar camps in other countries, thus becoming ambassadors for the town and Spain.