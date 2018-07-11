Costa Blanca North

Police drafted in as World Cup security risk continues in Benidorm

By Wednesday, 11 July 2018 12:56 1 comment
World Cup - England vs Croatia World Cup - England vs Croatia ShutterStock, Harry Vlogt

SPANISH authorities are bringing police reinforcements back to Benidorm for the World Cup semi-final after English fans caused havoc in previous games.

The central government’s representative for Valencia, Juan Carlos Fulgencio, said in an email to the AFP press agency, “We’ve asked for extra police forces to come from other regions”

Local media showed footage of unruly behaviour by Brits during the England games.

When England beat Sweden on Saturday, the riot police were called to the area to contain and control some rowdy supporters.

