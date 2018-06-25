Costa Blanca North

WATCH: Brit smashes car screen as England fans overrun Benidorm following 6-1 Panama win

By Monday, 25 June 2018 12:10 0
EUPHORIA: Thousands celebrated the win in Benidorm with some (inset) taking things too far EUPHORIA: Thousands celebrated the win in Benidorm with some (inset) taking things too far Facebook

RIOT police were called to clear streets in Benidorm as England fans brought the city centre to a standstill following their emphatic 6-1 over Panama.

Footage has emerged showing supporters surrounding a car whilst celebrating the victory, with one man rolling onto the bonnet and smashing the front screen before fleeing the scene.

According to reports this was the only incident, despite thousands of people descending onto the streets, with many local social media groups praising the friendly atmosphere throughout the celebrations.

Tags
« STAG DO TRAGEDY: Brit father-of-two found dead in Benidorm
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following the news that a Magaluf hotel installed a glass panel to stop holidaymakers from falling off, should all hotels follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.