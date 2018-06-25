WATCH: Brit smashes car screen as England fans overrun Benidorm following 6-1 Panama win

EUPHORIA: Thousands celebrated the win in Benidorm with some (inset) taking things too far

RIOT police were called to clear streets in Benidorm as England fans brought the city centre to a standstill following their emphatic 6-1 over Panama.

Footage has emerged showing supporters surrounding a car whilst celebrating the victory, with one man rolling onto the bonnet and smashing the front screen before fleeing the scene.

According to reports this was the only incident, despite thousands of people descending onto the streets, with many local social media groups praising the friendly atmosphere throughout the celebrations.