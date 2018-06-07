Brit expat arrested in Benidorm for drug dealing in UK

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A BRITISH expatriate wanted for drug-dealing in the UK has been held in Benidorm.
It comes after the unnamed Englishman was stopped for a routine police check while riding a powerful motorcycle.
And when officers ran his details through their computer system they discovered an existing UK search and arrest warrant issued in his name.
He has reportedly been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance, and UK investigators have been informed.
