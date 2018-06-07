Costa Blanca North

Brit expat arrested in Benidorm for drug dealing in UK

By Euro Weekly News Thursday, 07 June 2018 09:35 0
A BRITISH expatriate wanted for drug-dealing in the UK has been held in Benidorm.

It comes after the unnamed Englishman was stopped for a routine police check while riding a powerful motorcycle.

And when officers ran his details through their computer system they discovered an existing UK search and arrest warrant issued in his name.

He has reportedly been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance, and UK investigators have been informed.

