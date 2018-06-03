PAWSOME EFFORT: Dogs save owner after house catches fire in Spain

TWO dogs have been hailed after saving their owner’s life in Alicante.

It comes after a second-hand furniture shop in Lliber, a small town in the Jalon Valley popular with expatriates, was gutted by fire.

Located in an industrial unit on the Jalon-Benissa road, the owner – named locally as Dominique – lives above the premises and was asleep when the blaze broke out at dawn.

But her Czechoslovakian Wolfdogs Lua and Llop alerted her to the danger.

“They saved my life without a doubt,” the relieved woman said. “Lua started to bark but I told her to shut up and tried to go back to sleep.

“Then Llop grabbed my arm and tried to pull me out of bed,” she continued. “I got out of bed and at that point saw that the flames were already inside the house.”

But when she grabbed a fire extinguisher a window exploded, forcing her to flee.

Neighbours called emergency services, with fire fighters from Denia attending the scene and extinguishing the fire, which caused serious damage to her home, but did not affect the shop.

Police are now probing the cause of the incident, while Dominique said the dogs are “still nervous.”

She added: “They are sad because they know I have been in danger.

“If not for them I don’t know what would have happened to me.”