Costa Blanca Brexit outreach events to be held by British Consulate

BRITISH CONSULATE IN SPAIN: Outreach events for expats on the Costa Blanca who have concerns about Brexit and living in Spain

BRITISH expats on the Costa Blanca who have concerns about Brexit and living in Spain are being urged to attend British Consulate outreach events this week.

Consul Sarah-Jane Morris will be addressing British residents’ concerns and three events have been scheduled to make them as accessible to as many as possible.

They are at:

La Nucia: May 17, 2018 at 1.30pm in the Cultural Centre Auditori de la Mediterrania, Sala Ponent, La Nucia.

Finestrat: May 17, 2018 at 5pm in the Casa de Cultura, Partida el Fondo S/N, Finestrat.

Benidorm: May 18, at 11am at Camping Villamar, Carretera Albir.

Alfas del Pi: May 18 at 1 pm at Camping International Almafra, Partida de Cabut, L'Alfàs del Pi.

The consulate stresses you don’t have to be resident in these towns to attend the events; they are open for any British citizen who is interested in finding out more about the subject.

The events are part of the efforts made by the British Consulates in Spain to meet with British citizens across Spain, to ensure that the concerns they raise around healthcare, pensions and residency rights are understood by the UK negotiating team and reflected in their discussions with our EU partners about our departure from the EU.

Advice for UK citizens living in the EU can be found here: www.gov.uk/guidance/advice-for-british-nationals-travelling-and-living-in-europe

The consulate also recommends following their Brits in Spain Facebook page, and to sign up for alerts from the gov.uk page to ensure you are getting accurate information.