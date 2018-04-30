Costa Blanca North

ADIOS BENIDORM: Show creator Derren Litten confirms sitcom will end THIS WEEK

By Monday, 30 April 2018 14:56 0
AXED BY ITV: Benidorm cast and (inset) show creator Derren Litten AXED BY ITV: Benidorm cast and (inset) show creator Derren Litten ITV / Twitter

BENIDORM, the long-running, award-winning ITV sitcom will air its final episode this week after TV bosses decided to axe it after a ten series run.

Produced by Tiger Aspect the series features an ensemble cast of holidaymakers and staff at the Solana all-inclusive hotel in Benidorm on Spain's Costa Blanca.

Last night (Sunday) show creator Derren Litten told his Twitter followers, "Crazy to think Wednesday will be the last episode of Benidorm!

"I created the series over 11 years ago, wrote it, guest starred in it and ended up directing it. It’s difficult to think what else there is to do! Thank you for watching!"

It comes only weeks after Litten tweeted, “Apparently The Sun are running a story tomorrow on how Benidorm has been cancelled. Don’t make me f**king laugh! (I enjoyed that story after series 6. And 7 and 8 and 9...)”

benidorm tweet

The Sun newspaper had claimed that Benidorm’s run was nearing its end and would be axed by ITV because of dwindling audience numbers.

The same newspaper also claimed that Litten had already left the show and had signed a contract with the BBC to write a new sitcom, supposedly set in Scarborough, for them.

They suggested the new series will centre around a similar group of characters to those in Benidorm, and be set in a karaoke bar in the seaside town.

A TV source, quoted by the newspaper, said, “Benidorm has been a huge success for ITV for a decade, but bosses feel it’s run its course.

“The ratings have started to drop off and a number of the fan favourites have left, so it just feels as though the time is right to let it go out while it’s still on a high.”

Just over 4.3 million fans tuned in for the first show of series ten — a 400,000 drop on the previous year.

Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

