Costa Blanca North

FROST BITES: Valencia region suffers ‘€35 million in crop losses’ due to weather

By Friday, 30 March 2018 14:00 0
CHILL: Frost has hit the region of Valencia CHILL: Frost has hit the region of Valencia Twitter

THE region of Valencia has reportedly suffered significant production losses in fruit crops across thousands of hectares of farmland due to the recent poor weather conditions.

According to the State Agency of Meteorology, areas such as Alicante Province have suffered their coldest start to spring since 1949, leading to frosts affecting fruit crops in the region.

And according to the Valencian Farmers Association (AVA-ASAJA), the bad weather has reportedly led to an estimated affected area of 7,500 hectares of farmland leading to a likely loss of more than €35 million.

AVA-ASAJA President Cristóbal Aguado told local media: “The cold arrived at a particularly delicate time because after a relatively warm and dry winter many fruits were already in an advanced state of production.

“For many farmers, the season had already begun and this will have very negative repercussions for their work and towns which rely upon agriculture as their primary source of income.”

AVA-ASAJA has reportedly also estimated that this year’s persimmon harvest could be close to 10 per cent less than last year as a result of the poor weather.

Tags
« UNLUCKY FOR SOME: Brits’ bumper bingo session raided by police in Spain WATCH: 'Drunk' Brit held after stealing delivery lorry in Benidorm »
Benjamin Park

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa Blanca North Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa Blanca North? Subscribe here.