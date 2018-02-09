Spain's Costa Blanca is tops for UK airport's passengers

Costa Blanca North

A UK airport is flying high after posting record passenger numbers - and the most popular destination is one of Spain’s holiday hotspots.

Leeds Bradford Airport saw 4,078,069 passengers travel through the airport in 2017 topping three years of positive year-on-year growth.

August was the busiest month more than half-a-million passengers passing through.

And Alicante airport was the favoured destination for Yorkshire’s travelling public.

David Laws, Chief Executive at LBA, said: “We had a tremendous 2017 at LBA and these passenger figures show how the airport is going from strength-to-strength.

“There is a rising demand for air travel across Yorkshire and the surrounding regions, and our ambition is to meet that by offering the very best choice of destinations for both business and leisure passengers.

“Despite some disappointing setbacks, including the collapse of Monarch and a reduction in our BA service, we now have the widest choice of flights available and will continue our approach to secure additional routes to ensure the people of Yorkshire have an airport to be proud of and are connected to the world.”

  1. Derek Pearce

Leeds Bradford is probably the most money grabbing airport. No wonder Ryanair love it there. Virtually no air bridges with passengers frequently queued in 'bus shelter' structures (even in winter). £1 to use a trolley, £3 just to drive through...

Leeds Bradford is probably the most money grabbing airport. No wonder Ryanair love it there. Virtually no air bridges with passengers frequently queued in 'bus shelter' structures (even in winter). £1 to use a trolley, £3 just to drive through the car park to drop someone off and a real classic is that they charge £1 to use an outdoor smoking area.

