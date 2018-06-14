British tourist dies from alcohol poisoning after Canary Islands pub crawl

A BRITISH tourist has died from alcohol poisoning after drinking too much on a Canary Islands pub crawl.

Paula Bishop, 37, was found dead in her hotel room by her husband hours after returning from their night out.

It is believed the NHS worker didn’t realise how much she had drunk as an inquest heard Paula had “a few small beers”, two small glasses of wine and up to four Irish coffees, but blood tests showed she was eight times over the Spanish drink driving limit.

The 37-year-old suffered heart failure due to acute alcohol toxicity, leaving husband Stuart Bishop devastated.

In a statement he said "this was a perfect start to what we anticipated would be perfect holiday," and had no recollection of his wife being excessively drunk.

Stuart said he “found Paula lying on the floor propped up against a chest of drawers.

“I touched her belly and it was cold and then I tried to find a pulse,” he added.

Paramedics arrived shortly after but were unable to resuscitate her.

Stuart said her death came as “an enormous shock – she was a wonderful person who was full of life and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.”