'Extremely drunk' Irish pair cleared of Canary Islands robbery rap

Playa de Ingles and (inset) one of the revellers after being cuffed by police.

A CANARY ISLANDS judge has cleared two 26-year-old Irish revellers of theft after ruling they broke into a holiday flat by mistake because they were too drunk.

Two Spanish women who had rented the accommodation in the popular resort of Playa del Ingles, Gran Canaria, claimed they had lost €280 in cash and a pair of sunglasses after finding one of the men asleep on their bed and the other on the sofa.

But a local court in San Bartolome de Tirajana heard that there was “no evidence” to suggest the unnamed pair - who were staying in the same complex - stole the items, concluding that they mistook the flat for their own after a night partying.

An official statement said that the holidaymakers “had been drinking a lot and do not remember how they accessed the apartment …in fact they thought they were in their own room.”

A police report confirmed that they were “extremely intoxicated,” and that it took officers “20 minutes” to wake them up.

The ruling added that the door to the property had not been forced and that the accused only had €22 in their pockets when they were arrested.